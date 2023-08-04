Like all games, Baldur’s Gate 3 has its own EULA (End-User License Agreements), i.e. the agreements for the use of the product. It’s an endless list of legal details that no one reads and we all just scroll through and accept whatever is written on it. In reality, though, has anyone actually read all that text and noticed that the development team enjoyed it and put a Easter eggs.

In the EULA there is section five – “Additional obligations in the Eldritch law” – in which you can read: “It’s time for a break, as we understand that your mind longs for a break after enduring the many provisions of legal jargon above.”

“So, setting aside the heavy tomes of grim legality and embracing a lighter path of ancient customs and mystical decrees that governed the fair people, please be aware that by accepting this Covenant, you are agreeing to refrain from entering into an agreement with another creature of Fey, Infernal, or otherwise Eldritch origin. seductive melody whispered by their malicious terms, we reserve the right to sever all professional or social ties with the end-user and to seek an appropriate remedy from the Lord of the Morning.”