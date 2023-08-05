Through the official website, Larian Studios also indicates some strategies to follow in case you are having problems with the rescue system Of Baldur’s Gate 3.

For example, in some cases BitDefender prevented the game from creating files and folders, causing errors when loading. In these cases, including the game executables and the local AppData folder of Larian Studios in the trusted apps and directories sections of BitDefender solves the problem.

Also Windows Defender caused problems (usually file system errors); in this case you can create an exception for the game in Start, Settings, Updates and Security, Windows Security, Virus and threat protection, Virus and threat protection settings, Add or remove exclusions.

It is then said that in the patch 6 Avast and AVG caused various save problems by blocking the game’s access to the Documents folder (one person told Larian that the problem was the launcher for Avast and adding LariLauncher.exe to the trusted applications list fixed the problem; a ‘other reported that AVG has quarantined the launcher). This problem seems to have decreased since patch 7, with the change of saving profiles in the local AppData folder.