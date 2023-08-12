Baldur’s Gate 3 has been updated again, in the past few hours, with the arrival of theHotfixes 3which brings the software version to v4.1.1.3636828, fixing over 200 bugs together and making various other improvements to the game.

It’s only been a few days since the release of Hotfix 2.1, demonstrating the great support the game is receiving from the Larian team. Although Baldur’s Gate 3 has been in early access for a long time, several things are still to be recorded, evidently.

After the launch in definitive form on PC, Larian is therefore working to fix bugs and imperfections found in the game, with the latest update represented by this Hotfix 3 capable of truly correcting a large number of problems that have been found within the ‘RPG in question.