Baldur’s Gate 3 has been updated again, in the past few hours, with the arrival of theHotfixes 3which brings the software version to v4.1.1.3636828, fixing over 200 bugs together and making various other improvements to the game.
It’s only been a few days since the release of Hotfix 2.1, demonstrating the great support the game is receiving from the Larian team. Although Baldur’s Gate 3 has been in early access for a long time, several things are still to be recorded, evidently.
After the launch in definitive form on PC, Larian is therefore working to fix bugs and imperfections found in the game, with the latest update represented by this Hotfix 3 capable of truly correcting a large number of problems that have been found within the ‘RPG in question.
Baldur’s Gate 3 gets even better with Hotfix 3
In addition to fixing 200 bugs, the update fixes some elements about managing the Scratch dog, as well as various others adjustments including the ability to permanently use the Blue Behir Dice, which was previously limited.
You can find all the full patch notes at this address on Steam. We must also consider that we have not yet reached Patch 1 of Baldur’s Gate 3, which according to the developers will be a big update capable of significantly modifying the game and adding a large amount of content and features.
