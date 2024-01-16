What may be most visible is probably the update applied to Gale's character. The question could represent a spoiler, even if the magician's situation is clarified practically in the first hours after meeting him, so it is not exactly a big preview.

You can find the complete list of changes made with the download of the patch in the official notes published by Larian on Steam at this address while here we limit ourselves to reporting some of the most interesting elements modified by this update.

Larian Studios has recently published another patch for Baldur's Gate 3 which thus reaches the Hotfix 17 available for all platforms, correcting and improving various aspects of the game but, in particular, also reassuring Gale regarding his little problem with magic items.

Gale's little problem and other issues

Gale, the wizard with a problem

With the application of Hotfix 17, in fact, Gale should “calm down” a little regarding his problem with the magical objects: the character is in fact affected by a sort of “addiction”, for which he must absorb the power of a magical object at intervals of time, otherwise he becomes quite intractable.

If his requests are not met, Gale can also leave the group, but this seems to have been changed by the application of the new patch: “Poor Gale, we pity your pain, sometimes it's easy to misinterpret a situation”, Larian wrote in the comment to this section of the patch. “We sat him down and explained to him that if someone doesn't offer him a shoe to eat every time, it doesn't mean it will never happen. You will therefore find it more favorable to remain available now.”

Gale will therefore no longer leave the party permanently if you don't offer him a magic item when requested, unless you make it very clear that you never intend to do so, we read in the patch notes.

Other interesting elements concern the compression of the space occupied by rescueswhich should lead to the solution of some problems related to these, as well as the reduction of some graphic artifacts that appeared on PS5 and the fixing of some crashes.