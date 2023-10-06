The long process of optimization continues Baldur’s Gate 3which has recently obtained theHotfixes 9 to correct further problems and improve some aspects of the game, including some features of the Magic Mirror.
The magic mirroradded with the big patch 3 to the game, allows players to change the appearance and characteristics of their character, within some limits.
Precisely on this aspect there is an important change made by the new update, which now also allows you to change the character’s name through the mirror, and expand the possibilities for changing the appearance.
A long optimization work
You can find the full patch notes at this address, and it really involves a lot of elements this time around too. We find many bug fixes and various crashes and some general improvements to the software, as always.
Considering the pace at which updates are released and the extent of these, two considerations arise: one is that Larian Studios is definitely on track, very reactive and determined to correct all the problems that emerge in the game, the other is that Baldur’s Gate 3, although it can be considered a masterpiece in the cRPG world, was launched with a lot of technical problems to solve.
In any case, as long as the support continues to advance with this consistency, there is really nothing to complain about and, on the other hand, the game itself has an unquestionable value. Only a few days ago we saw Hotfix 8, at this point we are waiting for the next update.
