The long process of optimization continues Baldur’s Gate 3which has recently obtained theHotfixes 9 to correct further problems and improve some aspects of the game, including some features of the Magic Mirror.

The magic mirroradded with the big patch 3 to the game, allows players to change the appearance and characteristics of their character, within some limits.

Precisely on this aspect there is an important change made by the new update, which now also allows you to change the character’s name through the mirror, and expand the possibilities for changing the appearance.