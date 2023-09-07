Larian Studios has released thehotfix 6 for versions PS5 and PC Of Baldur’s Gate 3. Don’t expect huge news or changes, as it is mainly aimed at solving problems related to some dialogues and the controller interface.
Specifically, hotfix 6 serves to fix a problem that prevented players from starting a new dialogue and another that caused visual artifacts to appear during a conversation in Underdark. Finally, a bug where in-game tutorials weren’t appearing at the right time on the controller interface has been fixed.
Baldur’s Gate 3, warm reception also on PS5
Baldur’s Gate 3 arrived yesterday on PS5, just over a month behind the PC version. It is certainly still too early to talk about sales figures, but certainly this version of the mammoth RPG by Larian Studios has also been received in a more than positive way by the specialized press.
As you can read in our review of Baldur’s Gate 3 on PS5, it’s a solid and convincing port in almost every way. The console version also currently has the highest metascore among PS5 games.
