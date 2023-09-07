Larian Studios has released thehotfix 6 for versions PS5 and PC Of Baldur’s Gate 3. Don’t expect huge news or changes, as it is mainly aimed at solving problems related to some dialogues and the controller interface.

Specifically, hotfix 6 serves to fix a problem that prevented players from starting a new dialogue and another that caused visual artifacts to appear during a conversation in Underdark. Finally, a bug where in-game tutorials weren’t appearing at the right time on the controller interface has been fixed.