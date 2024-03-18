Larian Studios continues its update and fix work on Baldur's Gate 3 publishing theHotfix 22which brings different improvements and also fixes specific problems of the Xbox version which, in this way, brings it on par with the others.
As we had seen previously, a specific problem had emerged on Xbox that had forced the developers to work separately on the Microsoft platform, while blocking the use of the cross-save also to avoid any compatibility problems, considering that the different versions did not correspond.
With today's release of Hotfix 22, the PC, PS5 and Xbox Series
Fixed an issue with Minthara and more
The publication of this update officially reopens the possibility of using cross-save between all versions, considering that these are now equalized and compatible with each other.
Hotfix 22, beyond Xbox-specific issues, introduces several improvements and fixes ranging from the elimination of crashes and freezes to progression to improvements to the user interface, as well as fixing several other bugs including those related to scripting and more . You can find all the details in official patch notes.
