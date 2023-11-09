Larian Studios’ work continues to smooth out every possible imperfection of Baldur’s Gate 3 with corrections and modifications. In particular, theHotfix 10which aims to fix some bugs and graphical issues.

Among the new features, an issue related to carelessness has been resolved Shadowheart who sometimes stopped following the party completely and a funny bug that transformed the shoes of male barbarian dwarves into a sort of big blue blueberries.

For the rest we find the correction of other more and less known problems, such as a crash related to the Vulkan API and a flaw that caused desynchronization between Astarion’s vocal lines and subtitles. Find the complete official notes at this address.