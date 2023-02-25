After the news that emerged from the February 2023 State of Play, Larian Studios also revealed that the rich Collector’s Edition Of Baldur’s Gate 3 it will also arrive on PS5. Not only that, the deluxe editionwhich will be available on all platforms, as well as a free upgrade for those who purchased the game on PC in Early Access.
Let’s start with the Deluxe Edition of Baldur’s Gate 3. It will be available exclusively in digital format at the price of 79.99 euros on PS5. It includes a number of extras, including cosmetic customization items and a set of useful items to start the adventure in the best way, as well as a pack of items inspired by Divinity: Original Sin II. The most interesting bonus for PS5 players could be the possibility of being able to access the game 72 hours in advanceto be precise in Act 1. Below is the complete list of contents:
- Playable Bard’s Song Pack
- Exclusive game dice skin
- Paintings of Rivellon: Discover a new collection of paintings from the Forgotten Realms
- An Adventurer case with items to help you start your journey
- Digital downloads of Baldur’s Gate 3 Original Soundtrack, Artbook, and Character Sheets
- Baldur’s Gate 3 Act I 72 hours early access (note: only on PS5, as Early Access is directly available on PC)
Divinity Original Sin II themed content:
- Mask of the Shapeshifter: Allows you to change race and appearance on the fly, inspired by Fane
- Cloak of the Red Prince: Cloak inspired by the Red Prince
- Bard Merryweather’s Lute: A Lohse-inspired instrument that can be played
- Outlaw Thief’s Needle: Sebille inspired dagger
- Sea Monster Bicorn: Beast inspired headpiece
There Collector’s Edition Baldur’s Gate 3, on the other hand, has already been pre-ordered on PC for some time and now also on PS5. It will be possible to purchase it at the official website of the game from here and costs a good 259.99 euros, but it is really rich in content. It will be in a limited edition, so if you are interested, we advise you not to delay too long on the purchase. Here are the contents:
- Diorama of the clash between Mindflayer and Drow: A 25cm tall, 1.1kg heavy statue displaying a deadly clash of blades and psionic power. It is made from high quality PVC/ABS plastic and includes a hand painted and finished round base from the subterranean realm of the Underdark.
- Hard Cover Art Book: Hardcover artbook, made by Larian. It includes approximately 160 pages with concept art and illustrations of the game environments. The pages are printed on 170gsm satin paper with gold foil edges, with a scratch resistant polypropylene laminated cover.
- Tadpole keychain: a metal keychain in the shape of a tadpole, made of zinc alloy.
- D20 of Baldur’s Gate 3: A massive D20 zinc alloy die, customized with a metallic paint inspired by the design of Baldur’s Gate 3.
- Character cards: A set of four D&D Character Pages for each of the Baldur’s Gate 3 “Origins” characters.
- Stickers: A set of 32 Baludr’s Gate 3 inspired vinyl stickers.
- Digital copy of Baldur’s Gate 3: Redeem code to download the digital version.
- Fabric map: an A3-sized map showing Faerûn on one side, made of silk.
- Magic: The Gathering Booster Pack: Three Magic: The Gatering card packs that include the Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate set, which includes characters from the game. (included in the first 15,000 Collector’s Editions only).
- Collector’s Edition certificate: a certificate of authenticity serialized with the unique serial number of the Collector’s Edition.
