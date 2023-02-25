After the news that emerged from the February 2023 State of Play, Larian Studios also revealed that the rich Collector’s Edition Of Baldur’s Gate 3 it will also arrive on PS5. Not only that, the deluxe editionwhich will be available on all platforms, as well as a free upgrade for those who purchased the game on PC in Early Access.

Let’s start with the Deluxe Edition of Baldur’s Gate 3. It will be available exclusively in digital format at the price of 79.99 euros on PS5. It includes a number of extras, including cosmetic customization items and a set of useful items to start the adventure in the best way, as well as a pack of items inspired by Divinity: Original Sin II. The most interesting bonus for PS5 players could be the possibility of being able to access the game 72 hours in advanceto be precise in Act 1. Below is the complete list of contents:

Playable Bard’s Song Pack

Exclusive game dice skin

Paintings of Rivellon: Discover a new collection of paintings from the Forgotten Realms

An Adventurer case with items to help you start your journey

Digital downloads of Baldur’s Gate 3 Original Soundtrack, Artbook, and Character Sheets

Baldur’s Gate 3 Act I 72 hours early access (note: only on PS5, as Early Access is directly available on PC)

Divinity Original Sin II themed content:

Mask of the Shapeshifter: Allows you to change race and appearance on the fly, inspired by Fane

Cloak of the Red Prince: Cloak inspired by the Red Prince

Bard Merryweather’s Lute: A Lohse-inspired instrument that can be played

Outlaw Thief’s Needle: Sebille inspired dagger

Sea Monster Bicorn: Beast inspired headpiece

There Collector’s Edition Baldur’s Gate 3, on the other hand, has already been pre-ordered on PC for some time and now also on PS5. It will be possible to purchase it at the official website of the game from here and costs a good 259.99 euros, but it is really rich in content. It will be in a limited edition, so if you are interested, we advise you not to delay too long on the purchase. Here are the contents: