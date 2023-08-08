The character editor of Baldur’s Gate 3 is particularly comprehensive and includes, among other things, many variations of penises for characters, attachable to any body type. From this point of view it is one of the most complete tools of its kind in the world of video games, but the modders have nevertheless found a flaw, which they wanted to fix: the size of the penises of the half-orchess .

Strong women

The mod makes the Half-Orchess size decidedly generous

So came the first mod theme, call Pride of the Orcs – Larger genitalia for female HalfOrc (deactivate the adult content filter if you want to view it) which does exactly what it promises right from the title, solving what according to the modder HyenaDingo is one of the few oversights of Baldur’s Gate 3, as clarified in the official description: “Increases the size of the uncircumcised penises of half-orchesses. The physical attributes should reflect the fact that it is the strongest of the races.”

Of course this is a very small mod that aims to fix a perceived problem by its creator, but it’s still getting great feedback on Nexus Mods, so much so that some users, such as Garinov, would like to expand its effects to all races. Others, however, do not seem satisfied and would like the mod to go even further in pursuing its objectives, giving further momentum to the attributes of the half-orchess.

Of course, facing the dangers of the world of Baldur’s Gate 3 having to drag around such a burden could be difficult, but do you want to put the satisfaction?