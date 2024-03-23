For Hasbro, Larian Studios was a incredible partner. The statement comes after Larian boss Swen Vincke announced that there will be no expansion of Baldur's Gate 3 and that he will not work on Baldur's Gate 4, to dedicate himself to something new.

Many have read Vincke's words as polemical towards Hasbro, which owns the copyright to Dungeons & Dragons, immediately imagining some less than edifying backstory.

IGN.com has then contacted Hasbro to ask questions about the matterfrom which he obtained the above statement, but without further explanations.