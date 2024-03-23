Hasbro has defined Larian Studios as an incredible partner, after the confirmation that there will be no Baldur's Gate 4, at least not from Vincke and co.
For Hasbro, Larian Studios was a incredible partner. The statement comes after Larian boss Swen Vincke announced that there will be no expansion of Baldur's Gate 3 and that he will not work on Baldur's Gate 4, to dedicate himself to something new.
Many have read Vincke's words as polemical towards Hasbro, which owns the copyright to Dungeons & Dragons, immediately imagining some less than edifying backstory.
IGN.com has then contacted Hasbro to ask questions about the matterfrom which he obtained the above statement, but without further explanations.
Hasbro's full statement
“Larian has been an incredible partner, and we're proud of the success of Baldur's Gate 3. Stay tuned for more great D&D games we're bringing to life at Hasbro studios and coming soon from our network of partner studios. We have a library unrivaled in toys and games and so many amazing partners around the world.” This is the complete statement from Hasbro, which says nothing, but at the same time lets you read between the lines the desire to go beyond the Larian Studios experience, shining the spotlight on other projects.
