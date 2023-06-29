To try to improve the situation, Microsoft has activated directly and offered technical support to the development team, helping in the work of the Xbox versions of the new RPG based on Dungeons and Dragons.

As we have seen, the release date of Baldur’s Gate 3 was revealed today, which was brought forward on PC and delayed on PS5, but there is still no precise information on the arrival of the game on Xbox Series X | S. Apparently, Larian is running into some technical issues that could lead to having to go down to gods “compromises” for Xbox Series X and Series S versions.

Baldur’s Gate 3 was announced for PC and PS5, as we know, but the version for Xbox Series X|S it’s still in the works, just meeting gods problems for which Microsoft itself seems to have moved to help Larian Studio.

The split-screen problem on Series S

The biggest problem that seems to have been encountered by Larian is the correct functioning of the multiplayer in split-screen on Xbox Series S, or at least this is the main reason that emerged from the interviews. Recently, IGN spoke to Larian boss Swen Vincke, who confirmed the issues they’re having on this aspect.

The fact is that the mode in question cannot be removed from Series S, because Microsoft requires it mode equality of play and use on both models, and in the same way it would be a rather questionable choice to completely remove the split-screen from both platforms.

“There may be some compromises that you have to make for the Xbox versions,” Vincke explained, “that’s one of the reasons we have to take more time on these editions.” In fact, the Xbox versions don’t have a release date yet.

Another problem is that i content of the game have continued to grow over time, leading to constant revisions of the software and therefore additional work to finalize it on consoles. Also considering that Larian is a rather small team, it is understandable how the situation can be problematic.

In any case, Microsoft offered support and the team was very satisfied with this: “We had the support of the ATG group, they were great and helped us a lot. Everyone wants the game on Xbox, we want it too. It’s just that our problem, as a team, is that we made a very big and complicated game“.