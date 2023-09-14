Baldur’s Gate 3 it’s coming up too Mac in full version, with the release date for the Apple platform set for September 21, 2023, therefore very close, thus allowing the exit from early access also on these devices.
Until now, in fact, Baldur’s Gate 3 was only available on Mac in partial form, with the first act fully playable as previously happened for early access on PC. From the 21 September all other parts of the game will also be unlocked to have the full experience.
Larian Studios announced the arrival on Mac with a message entrusted to Twitter in which it also took the opportunity to thank everyone for the impressive reception given to the game, reporting the numerous perfect score collected by Baldur’s Gate 3 from the specialized press.
Baldur’s Gate 3 spreads across all platforms
The full version of Baldur’s Gate 3 was released first on August 3, 2023 on PC, ahead of its originally scheduled September launch by about a month. After that, on September 6, the game is on arrived on PS5where it is currently available.
It will therefore also arrive on Mac on September 21st, while it is expected to arrive on Xbox Series X|S soon, with launch expected in this case probably between September and November. For those who haven’t followed the issue, it is an RPG extremely celebrated by the specialized press, a strong candidate to be a game of the year 2023.
