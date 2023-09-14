Baldur’s Gate 3 it’s coming up too Mac in full version, with the release date for the Apple platform set for September 21, 2023, therefore very close, thus allowing the exit from early access also on these devices.

Until now, in fact, Baldur’s Gate 3 was only available on Mac in partial form, with the first act fully playable as previously happened for early access on PC. From the 21 September all other parts of the game will also be unlocked to have the full experience.

Larian Studios announced the arrival on Mac with a message entrusted to Twitter in which it also took the opportunity to thank everyone for the impressive reception given to the game, reporting the numerous perfect score collected by Baldur’s Gate 3 from the specialized press.