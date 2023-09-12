Since its release, Baldur’s Gate 3 has gained praise for its execution of D&D systems and the freedom allowed to players in roleplaying. And, like a reluctant DM, the game will warn you if you’re about to do something very silly, before watching you do the very silly thing and then say “I warned you”.

In Act 3, there are some important items required for the main storyline. You’re not supposed to get rid of these and there are some restrictions in place to prevent players from losing one of them, but as BOB_BestOfBugs on YouTube you have discovered, that won’t stop a resourceful D&D player.

Warning: This article contains story spoilers for Baldur’s Gate 3, so turn back now to avoid those. Perhaps you’d prefer to read our combat tips guide or check out Digital Foundry’s impressions of the game on PS5 instead!



Act 3 of Baldur’s Gate 3 tasks players with finding the remaining Netherstones for the main quest Confront the Elder Brain. These can be dropped but not thrown, presumably to prevent players from yeeting one off a cliff and rendering it unusable forever. However, there’s no restrictions on throwing a container holding a Netherstone – which is exactly what BOB_BestOfBugs decided to do.

The Emperor tells you to “get that stone back now” if you do put it in a container, warning you of how vital it is. And once BOB_BestOfBugs throws the container into a chasm, the Emperor says “Fool! Without all three stones, we have no hope of dominating the brain. You have ruined us.”

The game’s narrator chimes in, describing how “your heart sinks as you realize the Emperor is right.” “It’s over,” the narrator adds. And quite literally, you then get a cutscene in which the Absolute turns you and your party into mind flayers, followed by a Game Over screen.

This bad ending can be triggered at various points throughout the game, for example if you manage to make it to the portal during a Long Rest disturbed by hostile Githyanki towards the end of Act 2, but what’s impressive here is that Larian lets – and caters for – players being able to get rid of the Netherstones altogether. You’re encouraged not to do something contrary to your current motivations, but the game won’t stop you altogether. Instead, you can mess around and find out what actually happens, all with the extra detail of characters telling you “I told you so.”

Here’s BOB_BestOfBugs’ short video showing what happens if you lose a Netherstone – if you want to attempt any other stunts with one you might want to save just beforehand, in case you too end up having to face the consequences to your actions.