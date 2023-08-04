Baldur’s Gate 3 has finally been released in his version 1.0, which clearly made him back on the crest of the wave this August. If you are among the many who have started playing, you may have noticed that after you create your character, you will be prompted to create a second one from the build menu: this will be called “Guardian”but no more is explained about it.

You can choose his appearance and his race, but not his class and background. All of this raises a natural question: who – or what – is the Guardian?

ATTENTION: although we will do as little as possible, know that reading from here on out could make you run into small spoilers on Baldur’s Gate 3.

Who is the Guardian?

When we create our character, we will then be asked to create “he/she we dream about”in the sense that it will appear in our dreams. The Guardian is a mysterious being who, within the game, will tell us things or give information, but it will be up to ourselves as players whether to believe it or not.

Where do we meet the Guardian?

When we first take a long rest at the Camp, we will meet the Guardian in our dreams. Here we will learn that he is protecting us, and when we wake up we will learn that our companions also had the same dream. The second time you sleep, you will then have to make another choice, which we won’t spoil.