We are talking about a result that not even the studio expected, as confirmed by CEO Swen Vicke, who admitted that “there are no precedents for such a game with so many contemporary players”.

As we reported on our pages, Baldur’s Gate 3 recorded a peak of over 800,000 concurrent users on Steam. From this point of view, it is one of the ten best launches ever on the Valve platform, right behind Hogwarts Legacy, one of the most commercially successful games of this rich 2023. Of course, success on the console is all to be evaluated, but also in this case Larian risks making the coup: Baldur’s Gate 3 is currently the most booked game on the PlayStation Store in the USA.

For the moment there is still no talk of concrete sales numbers, but the great success who is living Baldur’s Gate 3 it is there for all to see. This is confirmed by the numbers recorded by Steam, but also by the great enthusiasm of the players who are singing the praises of Larian Studios these days. In short, we are facing another valid candidate like Game Of The Year 2023 ?

Can Baldur’s Gate 3 compete with Tears of the Kingdom, Resident Evil 4 and Diablo 4?

So let’s go back to the initial question, Baldur’s Gate 3 is a serious candidate for GOTY 2023? Can it rival The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Resident Evil 4 Remake and Diablo 4?

No, we just didn’t notice the RPG quality of Larian. Those have been known for some time thanks to early access and the launch of the full version is simply confirming the excellent impressions.

However, history teaches that to aspire to the title of GOTY (and we are referring to that of The Game Awards, i.e. the most discussed and which embellishes the Wikipedia pages of the games that win it), you need two requirements: quality and popularity of the type of belonging. Forza Horizon 5 knows something about it, which was completely excluded from the nominations of the show hosted by Geoff Keighley, despite the great appreciation of the press and the excellent numbers recorded at launch, probably only because it belongs to the racing game genre.

Here Baldur’s Gate 3 lacks (or perhaps it is better to say “missed”) the second requirement. The potential of the game was there for all to see, but at the same time we are talking about a very deep and complex RPG, which requires a good knowledge of Dungeons & Dragons 5.0 or, alternatively, great patience to understand its multifaceted game dynamics, which may be intuitive to new players. In short, not exactly the most popular of genres.

From this point of view, Larian Studios seems to be succeeding in a far more complicated and noteworthy undertaking than applying for the GOTY, namely that of make a “niche” genre popular, so as to monopolize attention and attract many new players who had never approached the genre. And he is doing it not with colossal marketing campaigns, but thanks to the great quality of his product and the trust gained through the two Divinity: Original Sin, with the consequent positive word of mouth from the public and the press.

Of course it is likely that many newbies will remain “burned”, or will try Baldur’s Gate 3 on the wave of popularity and positive feedback from the community only to then realize that it is not the game for them. But we are also optimistic and trust that many others will they will fall in love with the RPG which Larian has packaged with great love and dedication, paving the way for other similar titles in the future. A bit like Dark Souls and Elden Ring did for souls-like and PUBG for battle royale.