Developer Larian Studios has launched an ARG website called Blood in Baldur’s Gateset 15 years before the events of Baldur’s Gate 3.

Blood in Baldur’s Gate is a murder mystery which sets players the task of finding out who has killed an elf. The game takes place on a map of the lower part of Baldur’s Gate, where players can select locations to visit and investigate.

Each day, players can vote on where to head next and whichever location gets the most votes will be made available. The game updates every weekday, and Larian has stated the game will run for the next three weeks.

Blood in Baldur’s Gate introduction.

Larian has encouraged players to collaborate with each other and discuss theories, and there’s already some debate and detective work happening in the subreddit for Baldur’s Gate 3.

At time of writing, there’s about six hours left to take part in the vote for the first day. You’ll need to make a Larian account if you want to vote.

Baldur’s Gate 3 will fully release on 31st August on PC and PS5, following three years in Steam Early Access. Until then, fans eagerly awaiting August can get stuck into the murder mystery set out by Larian.