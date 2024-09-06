The download amounts to about 11.6 GB on PC, but requires 160 GB of free space to install and run, so Larian itself recommends users to directly uninstall the game and completely re-download Baldur’s Gate 3 in a version already updated with the patch.

This is a major update, which not only fixes several problematic elements but also adds content and features to the game, starting with official support for mods which is perhaps the most significant new feature in this substantial Patch 7.

As previously announced, Larian Studios has Published today the long-awaited Patch 7 Of Baldurs Gate 3 one of the major updates for the famous role-playing game now available on PC, while for the console versions we will have to wait a few more days.

Lots of new features, including corrections and new content

The many new features of patch 7 have been presented on the official Baldur’s Gate 3 blog as you can see in the link below in “source”, and it really is a great amount of elements between fixes and new additions.

In addition to the official support for mods, the update also introduces 13 new movies that enrich the finalsadding several narrative elements.

As for the fixes, we are talking about over 1000 fixes for bugs, crashes and various imperfections, but the new contents are perhaps the ones that stand out the most, such as the additions to the endings of which we had also seen some previews in the last few days, such as the one related to the Dark Drive.

Among other things there are also improvements to Honor Mode and Legendary Actions, as well as evolutions for split-screen multiplayer, such as the ability to merge the screens if players are close to each other.