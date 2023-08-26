The success of Baldur’s Gate 3 is something of fantastic for the industry video game: he said it Phil SpencerCEO of Microsoft Gaming, during an interview with IGN on the Gamescom 2023 showflow.

As we know, just during Gamescom Spencer spoke with the head of Larian Studios, Swen Vinckeassuring him of all the necessary support to confirm the release of Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox Series X|S in 2023.

“It’s a great game,” said the Xbox boss when his interlocutor mentioned Baldur’s Gate 3, adding that in his opinion it will not compete with Starfield. “There are some great titles coming out and it’s fantastic for the industry. First of all I want to congratulate Larian Studios, they seem to have achieved a Metascore of 97 or so.”

“I have completed the original Baldur’s Gate, I’m a big fan of the seriesand to see a team spend so much time making a next-gen chapter of a classic franchise I think is something wonderful for the games industry.