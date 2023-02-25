Larian Studios has updated the minimum and recommended system requirements of the PC version of Baldur’s Gate 3 to better reflect the current state of the game as we approach the release of version 1.00. Compared to those previously revealed, they are clearly more expensive, but still in line with those of today’s productions. Let’s see them below:

Minimum requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel I5 4690 / AMD FX 8350

Memory: 8GB RAM

Video Card: Nvidia GTX 970 / RX 480 (4GB+ VRAM)

DirectX: Version 11

Memory: 150GB of available space

Recommended requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel i7 8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16GB RAM

Video Card: Nvidia 2060 Super / RX 5700 XT (8GB+ VRAM)

DirectX: Version 11

Memory: 150GB of available space

Baldur’s Gate 3

Comparing with the recommended requirements announced in 2020, before the start of Baldur’s Gate 3 early access, an RTX 2060 Super / RX 5700 XT or in any case a GPU with at least 8GB is now suggested for the video card of VRAM instead of a GTX 1060 6GB / AMD RX580. Important leap also for the processor, given that it has moved to an i7 8700K / Ryzen 5 3600 against the i7 4770k / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X indicated previously. Another major difference is the storage space required, which has now more than doubled: from 60GB to 150GB.

We remind you that the release of version 1.00 of Baldur’s Gate 3 is scheduled for August 31, 2023 on PC, Mac and now also for PS5. The game will later also arrive on Xbox consoles, as confirmed by Larian Studios yesterday.