Baldur’s Gate 3 is already an interplanetary success and its console version is about a month away, which will certainly bring new players and veterans without a PC. The point is that such a mammoth game like that of Larian Studios hasn’t been seen for a long time, so it’s easy to get lost or, not knowing, give up on secrets scattered throughout the game.

We have 5 hidden secrets for you and these are, not even on purpose, the first ones you will encounter during the initial five hours; clear the hours for the creation of your character are not taken into account. Let’s see what we found.

Flaming Sword, the Infernal Weapon of the Prologue

During the prologue you will come to a point where the Evil Mind Flayer fights against a demon equipped with a flaming broadsword. At that point divide your group, placing a character towards the command console, ready to trigger it at the right moment while the others will attack the demon helping, in fact the Mind Flayer.

Once the demon is defeated, hurry up and loot its corpse to get one Magic greatsword that adds +1d4 fire damage, useful both for increasing damage and for setting fire to pools of oil scattered in the early stages of the adventure. Leave the Mind Flayer alone, apart from any experience points it does not have any loot, therefore activate the console to move forward.

The undead that was missing

As soon as the ship crashes after the prologue you will encounter Withers, an undead that could be very useful to you: the latter is able to provide you with support in terms of team members or by paying a small sum of gold it will give you access to mercenaries who will join your deployment. Also for the sum of 200 gold will be able to resurrect any party member deceased, and you can change skills and talents whenever you want for only 100 gold.

How do we achieve all of this and where will Withers be from there on out? Well, once the corpse has awakened from his sarcophagus, it will be enough for you to chat with it for a bit and do everything in the course of the dialogue so as not to irritate it and make it your friend. From then on he will appear at your camp. Loot his grave: it is full of treasures and he doesn’t mind.

Oliver’s gift

If you have a character in the party Thiefguy Astarionor if you yourself are quick-handed characters you cannot miss the opportunity to talk to Oliver, a baby Tiefling. If you talk to the boy but you are not experts in the scam, he will deceive you; vice versa if you are a professional thief you will notice that Oliver and his gang are looking for nothing more than a father figure.

Having them as subordinates will bring various advantages during the game such as the possibility of obtaining secret information or buying from them objects that they have previously stolen. Crime almost never pays but in Baldur’s Gate III you will quickly understand that the end justifies the means.

Lump’s War Horn

During the first stages of the game you will arrive at a village infested by goblins: go around the area and you will find a shack with three menacing orcs inside but instead of attacking them, talk to Lump the Enlightened. The orc ringleader will turn out to be really friendly and if you manage to understand his secrets he will give you a gift of the War Horn.

If you will play the War Horn will immediately summon Lumps and companions to fight for you. These are orcs with over 60 hit points who will slay anything in their path but be warned you could get caught in the crossfire at any moment.

Investigate Kagha

Arrived at Emerald Groveyou will find an internal feud between two brothers: Halsin the Archdrtuid and his brother Kagha. After some investigation you will realize that the latter is plotting something shady under the table and it will be in your best interest to find out what.

Well hidden in the lodgings of Silvanus GroveJust outside the main entrance where you first meet Kagha is a chest. Inside, a letter will show you where to investigate to thwart the plan of the corrupt arch-druid. Your objective will be in a swamp where, after burning vines, your target will appear. Kill him and you will have all the answers you need.