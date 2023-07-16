Currently the Steam Global Leaderboard shows a very interesting picture: Baldur’s Gate 3 is first among the premium titles, immediately above BattleBit Remastered and Dave the Diver, while the excellent result of Naraka: Bladepointwhich reached the second position of free-to-play titles after the transition to the new economic model, which occurred during the week.
Naraka: Bladepoint has climbed 34 places in just a few days, while it should be emphasized that Baldur’s Gate 3 is still in early access and will actually be available starting August 3, 2023. Hence, it still has a lot of room for improvement.
Other data
Other interesting results are the presence of Jagged Alliance 3 in the top 10, a freshly launched Haemimont Games title, which places eighth in the global ranking and fourth in that of games with a premium price.
Also noteworthy is the return of Team Fortress 2 in the upper floors of the ranking (it is currently in eleventh position), with the record of contemporary players on the servers reached in the last 30 days (253,225).
