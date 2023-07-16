Currently the Steam Global Leaderboard shows a very interesting picture: Baldur’s Gate 3 is first among the premium titles, immediately above BattleBit Remastered and Dave the Diver, while the excellent result of Naraka: Bladepointwhich reached the second position of free-to-play titles after the transition to the new economic model, which occurred during the week.

Naraka: Bladepoint has climbed 34 places in just a few days, while it should be emphasized that Baldur’s Gate 3 is still in early access and will actually be available starting August 3, 2023. Hence, it still has a lot of room for improvement.