Baldur’s Gate 3 is a success and everyone knows it, but now we have some official data that allow us to understand exactly how great the results obtained by Larian Studios are. For example, we are told that on the opening weekend alone, fans played for a total of 1,225 years. Also 88 years have been spent in creation mode. In total, fans spent more than 10,000,000 hours on Baldur’s Gate 3.
We also find out that 368 players they finished Baldur’s Gate 3 in the game’s release weekend alone. Additionally, Larian Studios reports that 93% of players have created a custom character. Around 10% of players spent at least an hour creating their character, which shows just how deep the system is.
Of the prepackaged characters, the most selected was Gale with over 27,000 uses. Next we find Karlach and Astarion. Also, Gale is the seventh most common cause of death for players, though Larian says it’s your fault because you’re too flammable (a joke, in case you don’t understand). Overall, 12% of player deaths are caused by friendly fire.
More data on Baldur’s Gate 3
The data doesn’t end there. Indeed, we discover that the most popular class is the Paladin, followed by the Sorcerer and the Warlock. In terms of races, the first is the half-elf, followed by humans and elves. Regardless of race, an estimated 100,000 players have been romantically rejected by Astarion. Fan favorites in terms of love remain Shadowheart and Gale.
The Scratch dog was petted over 750,000 times in Baldur’s Gate 3. Fans love animals as they have spoken to 2,400,000 creatures. However, it seems that many are not picky and have decided to talk to 1,400,000 corpses.
We point out then the hotfix 2.1 is available, here’s what changes.
