Baldur’s Gate 3 is a success and everyone knows it, but now we have some official data that allow us to understand exactly how great the results obtained by Larian Studios are. For example, we are told that on the opening weekend alone, fans played for a total of 1,225 years. Also 88 years have been spent in creation mode. In total, fans spent more than 10,000,000 hours on Baldur’s Gate 3.

We also find out that 368 players they finished Baldur’s Gate 3 in the game’s release weekend alone. Additionally, Larian Studios reports that 93% of players have created a custom character. Around 10% of players spent at least an hour creating their character, which shows just how deep the system is.

Of the prepackaged characters, the most selected was Gale with over 27,000 uses. Next we find Karlach and Astarion. Also, Gale is the seventh most common cause of death for players, though Larian says it’s your fault because you’re too flammable (a joke, in case you don’t understand). Overall, 12% of player deaths are caused by friendly fire.