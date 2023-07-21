Baldur’s Gate 3 is riding high for several reasons, two of which are the possibility of play offline and the absence of microtransactions . It seems strange to say, but lately they are two features that are not taken for granted, even in the field of triple A video games with a premium price.

A game for its players

Baldur’s Gate 3 will be playable offline

The appreciation of the players for the arrival of a single player RPG livable offline and without bait to buy cosmetic items with real money is well expressed by this post on Redditwhere you can also read the frustration of many with the current state of the triple A market with respect to certain monetization policies.

There are even those who find it sad to have noticed this, because it means that the market has gone completely adrift. As a negative example, as opposed to Baldur’s Gate 3, Diablo IV from Blizzard Entertainment is brought, which requires you to always be online, even when playing alone, is full of microtransactions and, moreover, is not finished. In comparison: “Larian looks like a fifteen-year-old development studio in the best possible sense,” wrote user FetusGoesYetus.

It must be said that Larian comes from a long period of Early Access on Steam, where he achieved immense success, so much so that he had enough financial security to be able to develop the game as he wanted. As pointed out by many developers, this is a splendid exception, not an actionable standard, especially by indie studios.