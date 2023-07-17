In an interview with Eurogamer.net, Vincke said that Baldur’s Gate 3’s early access was “tremendously more successful” in its initial period than the studio’s previous game. While he didn’t give precise sales numbers, the founder of Larian Studios did report that Early Access sales were five times higher than Divinity: Original Sin 2.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s great numbers come from the success of Divinity: Original Sin

According to Vincke it is natural that Baldur’s Gate 3 is grinding higher numbers, as now Larian Studios enjoys more fame and trust from the playersthanks to the undisputed qualities of the first two Divinity: Original Sin.

“It’s vastly more successful than DOS2. You can’t compare,” he said. “I think it’s five times in early access, if not more. I don’t know the numbers by heart, it seems absurd but it is. But it’s much, much, much more successful than DOS2 was in early access. But this is normal, because many people now trust the company, the type of gameplay we offer, so they converted early”.

We remind you that Baldur’s Gate 3 will be available on PC from August 3rd and on PS5 from September 6, 2023. An Xbox Series X|S version is also in the works, which Larian Studios hopes to publish later this year.