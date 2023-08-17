Baldur’s Gate 3 is no longer the game with the highest grade point average ever on Opencritic. This morning the game dropped by one point, dropping to 96 and restoring the throne to Super Mario Odysseywhich remains stable at 97 (also because other reviews of such an old title are unlikely to come out).
It must be said that Baldur’s Gate 3 is still missing the reviews of the PS5 version (Opencritic aggregates the reviews of all platforms in a single vote), so it could go up or down again.
Be that as it may, the title of Larian Studios remains first among the releases of 2023, probably thanks to a few more decimals that make it prevail over The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch, also at 96.
Numbers that matter
Naturally, this game of average marks should be taken for what it is, that is, pure summer entertainment from the internet. If we want we can consider it a way to show how many excellent releases there have already been in the course of 2023, given the competition to the decimal for the peak.
We will see in the coming weeks how the adventure of Baldur’s Gate 3 will continue. In the meantime, we can play it on PC and from 6 September we will also be able to do it on PS5. For the Xbox Series X / S version we will have to wait a few months. We will probably see it in 2024.
