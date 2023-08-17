Baldur’s Gate 3 is no longer the game with the highest grade point average ever on Opencritic. This morning the game dropped by one point, dropping to 96 and restoring the throne to Super Mario Odysseywhich remains stable at 97 (also because other reviews of such an old title are unlikely to come out).

It must be said that Baldur’s Gate 3 is still missing the reviews of the PS5 version (Opencritic aggregates the reviews of all platforms in a single vote), so it could go up or down again.

Be that as it may, the title of Larian Studios remains first among the releases of 2023, probably thanks to a few more decimals that make it prevail over The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch, also at 96.