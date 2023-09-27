Baldur’s Gate 3 has taken the top spot in the ranking, displacing Diablo 4, which occupied it in July 2023.

According to a new report from Newzoo, Baldur’s Gate 3 it was the game that produced the most revenues in the United States and the United Kingdom ad August 2023 . The excellent result would have been achieved both on PC and on console, despite the fact that the game was only pre-ordered on PS and the actual launch took place on September 6th.

Other data

The Newzoo infographic

In August, 13.8% of players across 37 key markets tracked by Newzoo tried Baldur’s Gate III, with an average of 30 hours of gameplay each. The title of Larian Studios it also garnered 48 million hours of viewing across Twitch, YouTube and Facebook Gaming.

Baldur’s Gate 3 was also the Role playing game on PC and console with the highest number of monthly active users (MAU), reaching thirteenth position in the ranking that takes all genres into consideration.

The best market for MAU it was the USA, followed by Russia and the United Kingdom. Interesting fact: Many of the players who played Baldur’s Gate 3 in August also played Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon, Remnant II, CS:GO, and BattleBit Remastered.

In short, these are really excellent numbers, which perfectly capture the success of Baldur’s Gate 3. Of course, it should be considered that Newzoo’s data are not the official ones, which could differ slightly (Newzoo is usually very accurate in its findings).