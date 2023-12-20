Baldur's Gate 3 he couldn't get the satisfaction of collecting a perfect score on Famitsu: i votes assigned to the Larian Studios RPG by the Japanese magazine are excellent but not perfect, with four 9s and a total of 36/40.

Baldur's Gate III (PS5) – 9/9/9/9 [36/40]

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising (PS5, PS4) – 9/8/8/9 [34/40]

Magicians Dead: Force of the Soul (PS4) – 7/7/7/7 [28/40]

METRO QUESTER (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 8/8/7/7 [30/40]

The best PS5 game ever for Metacritic, Baldur's Gate 3 must therefore “settle” for an evaluation that does not place it among the great masterpieces of recent yearsas perhaps he deserved.

As for the others Famitsu reviewsthe excellent Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising brought home a score only slightly lower than the Larian title, with two 9s and two 8s, for a total of 34/40.