Digital Foundry made the usual analyses technique of Baldur’s Gate 3, and also in this case the title of Larian Studios seems to have impressed. The English magazine has in fact defined the game as solid and well finished: an example for many triple A productions on PC.

Although in fact the technologies used by the development team belong mostly to the previous generation platformstheir use appears surprisingly effective compared to the final result, which is also very convincing in terms of animations and interactions.

While waiting for the big update promised by Larian Studios, there are some uncertainties related to the libraries Vulcan that occur on certain configurations, but for now, just bypassing that specific client and opting for the DirectX 11 version will resolve the issues.