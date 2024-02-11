It's always a pleasure to report the words of Michael Douse, the Director of Publishing of Larian Studios to which we owe among others the recent one Baldur's Gate 3 , which offers often interesting perspectives on issues concerning the industry and video games. In the past few hours he said he had played Final Fantasy VI and that I appreciated it very much, understanding why some are nostalgic for the way such titles were designed.

Are fillers the evil of video games?

“I'm playing Final Fantasy 6 and I miss that era when role-playing games conveyed this great sense of adventure and rhythm, despite their technical limitations. The areas are small, the text is little, but it conveys a sense more physical and narrative journey than most (all?) AAA games,” Douse wrote, then added: “Final Fantasy 8 does this very well with train dream sequences. Others with planes etc. have They're all linear stories with open worlds and yet you don't miss the fast travel, and they have this great sense of progression, even though they're linear.”

Then he addresses the topic of nostalgiaproving himself critical of those who see us only as a negative phenomenon: “Many people say that it is just nostalgia and heart-shaped eyes, but in my opinion they are not right. The players have been involved in a long and cohesive history, which has resonated emotionally and became part of them, because it was clear, coherent and not weighed down by fillers.”

Douse's intervention

Douse's speech is clear and widely agreeable. Many classics of the past told their story directly and without indulging in content put there just to waste gamers' time, content that often completely breaks the narrative rhythm, watering down the stories told and decreasing emotional involvement in them. In short, you play more, but the experience is often so diluted as to be insignificant.