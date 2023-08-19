The head of the writers of Baldur’s Gate 3 Adam Smith, thanked bioware for developing the first two chapters, Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate 2: Shadows of Amn, which made possible the realization and success of the third episode.

We are dwarfs on the shoulders of giants

The first two Baldur’s Gate were great games, actually

Smith also hopes that Bioware is proud of the work done by Larian Studios with Baldur’s Gate 3.

The developer’s statements were made on the occasion of an interview granted to the PC Gamer magazine, in which Jaheira was talked about, a character from the first two Baldur’s Gate, who appears 100 years after the then events.

Smith said he was very happy and excited to be able to continue the story of the series, which reminded him of his childhood, but also felt the pressure of having to deal with the legacy left by Bioware, calling it a “thing from the shoulders of the giants”. , referring to the famous phrase of Bernard of Chartres, quoted for the first time by his pupil John of Salisbury.

Smith also revealed that Baldur’s Gate 3 was born as a sequel to Divinity: Original Sin II, and then transformed into the sequel to the famous series. Smith: “It means a lot to me whenever I see someone who has been even vaguely associated with the original games of [Baldur’s Gate] be happy, because we owe them a huge debt and we hope we have made them proud.”