The developer of Baldur’s Gate 3 has recommended PlayStation 5 owners take their console offline to fix a sudden spate of game crashes.

Larian noted last night that “some PS5 players” were “experiencing sudden Baldur’s Gate 3 crashes in what appears to be a PSN-related issue.”

“We’re investigating the problem,” Larian continued, via a post on X, formerly Twitter. “But for now, the workaround is to disconnect your PS5 from the internet.”



Some affected players responded to Larian’s post saying they were also stopped from playing even in single-player.

Others said that taking their console offline prompted license warnings from Sony, with a 15-minute window to go back online and validate their copy of the game.

But many more players thanked Larian for the update – and said they were relieved the issue didn’t mean their saves had been corrupted.

Eurogamer has contacted Larian for an update on the problem.

