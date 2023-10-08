Glenn Goa, one of the sound designers of Baldur’s Gate 3revealed a nice anecdote relating to sound effects caused by the characters’ armor, which was created thanks to the metal footwear created by Goa himself after learning the basics of forging.

The developer of Larian Studios presented his creation in a video, also showing some of the movements used during the recording phase, from a simple walk to jumps and improvised dances.

“In Baldur’s Gate 3, when you wear shoes with metal in them, we wanted them to have a unique clanking sound.”

“I made some Sabaton (metal foot protectors used by soldiers in the Middle Ages, ed.) in the forge (I learned to be a blacksmith) and recorded an hour-long session of walking on various surfaces in these loose shoes.”