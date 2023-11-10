Baldur’s Gate 3 emerged triumphant from the awards ceremony Golden Joystic Awards 2023where he was crowned as Ultimate Game of the Yearin addition to awards such as Best Storytelling, PC Game of the Year, Best Game Community, Best Visual Studios and Studio of the Year for the authors of Larian Studios.

Capable of bewitching both critics and the public, Baldur’s Gate 3 has in some ways achieved an even more glorious feat than winning nominations and awards, that is, making a “niche” genre like CRPGs popular, so much so as to monopolize attention of press and social media and attract many new players who had never approached the genre.

As for the GOTYs for each platform, Starfield was awarded best game on Xbox, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on Nintendo Switch and Resident Evil 4 Remake on PS5.