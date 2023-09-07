Baldur’s Gate 3 was a success beyond anyone’s expectations, even of Larian Studio itself: the huge RPG inspired by the world of D&D competes with other high-profile titles such as Starfield and Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for this year’s GOTY.

The media attention paid to Larian Studio has meant that, through ever new interviews, numerous details about the future of the title came to the surface: Michael Douse, editorial director of Larian, spoke of a game mechanic much awaited by fans.

In a recent interview with Eurogamer, the insider announced that the inclusion of the cross play in the title it falls within the plans of the studio. As we well know, Baldur’s Gate 3 is available on PC and PS5 but, for the moment, it is not possible to establish a “meeting point” between the players of the different platforms.

With the arrival of the console version Xbox Series X/S by the end of 2023, we can get an idea of ​​how long we will have to wait before this mechanical wait is released, as the respondent did not want to state any dates for this.

May it be the cross play the great addition that will allow Xbox users to get closer to the title and will push those who have already thoroughly stripped the game on other platforms to come back? We believe that the end of 2023 can be taken into consideration, also for this novelty.