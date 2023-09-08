The developers of Larian Studios have confirmed that Baldur’s Gate 3 will support the cross-play between PC and console for cooperative multiplayer, although it is currently unable to provide a precise period for the integration of this feature.

At the launch of the PC version of Baldur’s Gate 3 in early August, the studio had guaranteed cross-save between the PS5 and PC versions, but not cross-play, stating in an interview that it would consider adding it only after the launch.

Now that the PS5 version is available in stores and the Xbox Series X | S version is on its way, publishing director Michael Douse has decided to provide clearer information on the matter, which fortunately is positive.

Indeed, in an interview with Eurogamer.net he confirmed that cross-play between the PC and console versions of Baldur’s Gate 3 is already in the development team’s plans for the next updates, even if however cannot provide an exact date.

“It’s always been planned,” Douse told Eurogamer.net, “but we knew it wouldn’t be for launch. It’s in the roadmap and while we have an idea of ​​when we’d like to prepare it, we don’t want to give a date until we are sure”.