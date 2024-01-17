













Baldur's Gate 3 creators say their games will never be on subscription services | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









'Whatever the future of video games, content will always be king. But it will be increasingly difficult to get good content if subscription services become the dominant model. Only a select group will decide what makes it to the market and what doesn't. Going directly from developers to players is the best way'. Said Swen Vincke, head of Larian Studios, creators of Baldur's Gate 3.

He added that he has nothing against developers who rely on these services. Simply that Larian Studios games will not arrive because they want to maintain accessibility and discoverability for players. Consider that a monopoly on these services will only create games that their owners consider will generate more profit.

We recommend you: Baldur's Gate 3: its developers are already working with Microsoft to undo the bans for its nudity

So don't expect the creators of Baldur's Gate 3 Add your games to some of the most popular services. At least not in the immediate future, since it seems that this model is becoming more and more popular. Do you agree with his statements?

Who else thinks like the creators of Baldur's Gate 3?

Ubisoft's statements not only caused a response from the creators of Baldur's Gate 3, also from other companies. The head of Limited Run Games said that, Even if I hated it, in the next 10 to 15 years, these services will be the main form of game distribution, but they will keep the physical format alive until the end.

Source: Xbox

On the other hand we have the director of the Castlevania series on Netflix who said that the monthly subscription model is not a model to aspire to. He added that it is a complete disaster and that it is a blessing that direct purchases still exist in video games and that they should be maintained.

Don't stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 28 times, 28 visits today)