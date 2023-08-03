Baldur’s Gate 3 was the star of a crazy debut on Steamtotaling over a few hours 205,000 contemporary players and almost crashing the servers of the digital platform Valve due to the very high number of downloads.

The bandwidth used by users has in fact exceeded the 146Tbps internationally, thanks to the absence of the preload for Baldur’s Gate 3, which forced all buyers to download the approximately 122 GB of Larian Studios’ RPG at the same time.

The numbers are destined to grow in the next few hours, but already at present we are faced with one of the most impressive launches of 2023capable of exceeding without too many problems the figures totaled at the debut by Resident Evil 4 or Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.