Larian Studios made some clarifications on the release Xbox Series X and S Of Baldur’s Gate 3stating that he has never ruled out that it could come out on launch, along with those PC and PS5. On the occasion, a dig was also launched at the trade press, guilty of not having understood the original message and having misinterpreted it.

Molly Carroll explained the situation community manager of Larian, who tweeted: “To be completely honest with you, I have no idea why the post below led to so many media outlets writing that ‘Larian has confirmed that Baldur’s Gate 3 will not be coming to Xbox at launch.’ is what is said.”

Let’s re-read the Original message:

“Xbox players, we’ve seen your questions about if and when you can expect Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox. We’ve already had an Xbox version in development for some time, but we’ve run into some technical issues, particularly with regards to split-screen co-op We’re still working on the Xbox version of Baldur’s Gate 3, but we don’t have the confidence to announce it yet. Normally we don’t like to announce something until it’s pretty much done, because we want to make sure we can deliver on what we promise. “is there any platform exclusive that would prevent Baldur’s Gate 3 from releasing on Xbox on the same release date, should that prove to be a technical possibility. If and when we announce additional platforms, we want to do so once we’re sure that each version is up to standard. Thanks for understanding!”

Carroll went on to explain, “We’ve given you all the details, there’s nothing to interpret, no hidden meaning. The way the message was stretched drives me crazy.”

The Director of Publishing of Larian also confirmed that the publication of the Xbox version together with the others has not yet been ruled out, who wrote, again via Twitter: “We have not suggested that a potential Xbox version will not be there at launch. We have only said the Xbox version is in development, but hasn’t been announced.”

To then explain: “Xbox gamers are not second-class citizens. The Xbox version is not just a port, but it has been built together with the others in the last two years. As already mentioned, we are not ready to talk about it. For us it is important have the right space to work.”

He also explained that the glitches are with the mode local cooperativewhich is a big challenge for the development team and which has a whole dedicated team.

In short, sometimes it would be better to read the statements literally, without looking behind who knows what.