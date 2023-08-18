Some have appeared online online auctions from the Collector’s Edition Of Baldur’s Gate 3 which are reaching very high prices, much higher than the standard price of 259.99 euros.
As reported by GamesRadar, many auctions on eBay have exceeded 1,000 dollars and there is one in particular that has even surpassed the ceiling of $2,000. Among other things, there are still several days left before the closing of the offers, so these figures could also increase significantly.
The contents of the Baldur’s Gate 3 Collector’s Edition
Considering they were produced only 25,000 units of this collector’s edition and add the enormous success that the game is enjoying, it was foreseeable that some users would take advantage of it to resell their Collector’s Edition at much higher prices than what was spent.
Among other things, we are also talking about an edition that is really rich in content, which we have reported below.
- Diorama of the clash between Mindflayer and Drow: A 25cm tall, 1.1kg heavy statue displaying a deadly clash of blades and psionic power.
- Hard Cover Art Book: Hardcover artbook, made by Larian. It includes approximately 160 pages with concept art and illustrations of the game environments.
- Tadpole keychain: a metal keychain in the shape of a tadpole, made of zinc alloy.
- D20 of Baldur’s Gate 3: A massive D20 zinc alloy die, customized with a metallic paint inspired by the design of Baldur’s Gate 3.
- Character cards: A set of four D&D Character Pages for each of the Baldur’s Gate 3 “Origins” characters.
- Stickers: A set of 32 Baludr’s Gate 3 inspired vinyl stickers.
- Fabric map: an A3-sized map showing Faerûn on one side, made of silk.
- Magic: The Gathering Booster Pack: Three Magic: The Gatering card packs that include the Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate set, featuring characters from the game. (included in the first 15,000 Collector’s Editions only).
- Collector’s Edition certificate: a certificate of authenticity serialized with the unique serial number of the Collector’s Edition.
