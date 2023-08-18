Some have appeared online online auctions from the Collector’s Edition Of Baldur’s Gate 3 which are reaching very high prices, much higher than the standard price of 259.99 euros.

As reported by GamesRadar, many auctions on eBay have exceeded 1,000 dollars and there is one in particular that has even surpassed the ceiling of $2,000. Among other things, there are still several days left before the closing of the offers, so these figures could also increase significantly.