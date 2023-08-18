Sold out Collector’s Edition copies of Baldur’s Gate 3 they are selling for eBay for until $37,828 MXN at the time of writing this note. That’s slightly more than seven times more expensive than the original price of $270 set by the developer.

The Collector’s Editionof which only 25,000 units exist, has been on sale since 2022, though it sold out closer to the game’s release date for pc on August 3, towards the end of July.

Now that players have had two weeks with the role-playing game based on Dungeons & Dragonsdiscovering that it is, “an expansive fantasy adventure filled with an overwhelming number of options that allow you to unleash a civil war one moment and have sex with a bear the next,” they are fighting with determination to obtain it.

So heavily, it seems, that some fans are willing to spend a gaming laptop’s worth or more than a 13-inch MacBook Pro on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Collector’s Edition.

Actually in eBay you can see most units selling for $34,500 pesos or more. Recent sale prices include $37,828.90 MXN, $36,252.70 MXN and a more modest price of $34,516.26 MXN. Meanwhile, some clever resellers are disassembling the Collector’s Edition to sell their pieces separately, turning their unique dice skins DLC into $5000 MXN.

The Collector’s Editionat least, it has plenty of spare parts: in its sturdy box, along with digital copies of the game version for pc either PS5, includes downloads of a number of in-game items, such as that dice skin, a Mind Flayer diorama, a hardcover art book, and a cloth map. It also comes with a sticker sheet, a tadpole keychain that the website of Baldur’s Gate provides explicit “do not insert into the brain” instructions, and much more nerdy stuff.

Via: Kotaku

Editor’s note: Now you know why I already abandoned the physical format, this is crazy!