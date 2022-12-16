Baldur’s Gate 3 will come to PC in August next year, also accompanied by a rich Collector’s Edition, already available for preorder for a few days and with a few units still available if you are interested. We have listed below pricing and content details.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Collector’s Edition is available for pre-purchase on the game’s official website, to this addressat the price of 259.99 euros, excluding shipping costs. Only 25,000 units of this Collector’s Edition will be produced worldwide.

In this regard, we point out that one of the contents, the Magic: The Gathering Booster Pack which includes the “Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate” set, will only be available for the first 15,000 orders, so if you are interested hurry up.

According to the estimates of our readers based on the emails received at the time of booking, they are currently 8,000-9,000 units already booked of the Baldur’s Gate 3 Collector’s Edition (thanks, AmigOS), so if you are particularly interested in this bonus we advise you to place your order as soon as possible.

Below, all the contents of the Collector’s Edition of Baldur’s Gate 3:

Diorama of the clash between Mindflayer and Drow : A 25cm tall, 1.1kg heavy statue displaying a deadly clash of blades and psionic power. It is made from high quality PVC/ABS plastic and includes a hand painted and finished round base from the subterranean realm of the Underdark.

: A 25cm tall, 1.1kg heavy statue displaying a deadly clash of blades and psionic power. It is made from high quality PVC/ABS plastic and includes a hand painted and finished round base from the subterranean realm of the Underdark. Hard Cover Art Book : Hardcover artbook, made by Larian. It includes approximately 160 pages with concept art and illustrations of the game environments. The pages are printed on 170gsm satin paper with gold foil edges, with a scratch resistant polypropylene laminated cover.

: a metal keychain in the shape of a tadpole, made of zinc alloy. D20 of Baldur’s Gate 3 : A massive D20 zinc alloy die, customized with a metallic paint inspired by the design of Baldur’s Gate 3.

: A set of four D&D Character Pages for each of the Baldur’s Gate 3 “Origins” characters. Stickers : A set of 32 Baludr’s Gate 3 inspired vinyl stickers.

: Redeem code to download the digital version. Fabric map : an A3-sized map showing Faerûn on one side, made of silk.

: Three Magic: The Gatering card packs that include the Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate set, which includes characters from the game. (included in the first 15,000 Collector’s Editions only). Collector’s Edition certificate: a certificate of authenticity serialized with the unique serial number of the Collector’s Edition.

Baldur’s Gate 3 will be available on PC ad August 2023. During The Game Awards 2022 we saw a new trailer of the game, while on the pages of Multiplayer.it you will find our preview of the news of the next patch.