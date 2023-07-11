Baldur’s Gate 3 reached the third position of the best-selling games on Steam despite still being booked and despite the platform’s summer sales being underway. We are talking about premium-priced games, of course, excluding free-to-play games, which generate revenue with microtransactions, and hardware.
Also to consider that the game is from 2020 on Early Access. As reported by Steam itself, the game has climbed 71 positions in the last few hours alone, i.e. after the last presentation made by Larian Studios which revealed the pre-launch details. Is it all about having sex with bears?
Great results
Before Baldur’s Gate 3 there are currently only two premium-priced games, both Steam phenomena: the pixel art RPG Dave the Diver and the online shooter BattleBit Remastered.
The only game in the top 10 that has climbed higher than Baldur’s Gate 3 in the last few hours is Red Dead Redemption 2, which sits fifth with a +87. However, it should be considered that the game is heavily discounted.
Evidently Baldur’s Gate 3 is about to become a great success. After all, many await him with great anxiety, after that masterpiece of Divinity: Original Sin 2, which consecrated Larian Studios among the best role-playing game developers in the world. The final version of the game will be available from August 3, 2023, while the PS5 version from September 6, 2023. An Xbox Series X / S version is also under development, which still does not have a release date and which will probably be well distanced from the launch of Starfield, which will take place on September 6, 2023.
#Baldurs #Gate #climbs #Steam #top #preorder #sales
Leave a Reply