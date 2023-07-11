Also to consider that the game is from 2020 on Early Access . As reported by Steam itself, the game has climbed 71 positions in the last few hours alone, i.e. after the last presentation made by Larian Studios which revealed the pre-launch details. Is it all about having sex with bears?

Baldur’s Gate 3 reached the third position of the best-selling games on Steam despite still being booked and despite the platform’s summer sales being underway. We are talking about premium-priced games, of course, excluding free-to-play games, which generate revenue with microtransactions, and hardware.

Great results

Baldur’s Gate 3 is already a hit

Before Baldur’s Gate 3 there are currently only two premium-priced games, both Steam phenomena: the pixel art RPG Dave the Diver and the online shooter BattleBit Remastered.

The only game in the top 10 that has climbed higher than Baldur’s Gate 3 in the last few hours is Red Dead Redemption 2, which sits fifth with a +87. However, it should be considered that the game is heavily discounted.

Evidently Baldur’s Gate 3 is about to become a great success. After all, many await him with great anxiety, after that masterpiece of Divinity: Original Sin 2, which consecrated Larian Studios among the best role-playing game developers in the world. The final version of the game will be available from August 3, 2023, while the PS5 version from September 6, 2023. An Xbox Series X / S version is also under development, which still does not have a release date and which will probably be well distanced from the launch of Starfield, which will take place on September 6, 2023.