Sven VinckeCEO of Larian Studios, revealed on Twitter that he expected 100,000 players at most for the launch of Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam, while as we know the title is grinding monstrous numbers.

Specifically, Baldur’s Gate 3 is currently the best-selling game on Steam and also beat CS:GO, achieving a new record thanks to the over 700,000 contemporary players totaled on the Valve platform.

“I should probably stay away from our IT department for a while – I told them they should expect something like 100,000 players tops,” Vincke said in commenting on a post reporting that 500,000 users had been surpassed by Baldur’s Gate 3.