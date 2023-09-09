There are so many ways to get a message across to the public: we can make trailers, posts, leave hints… but Larian Studios has decided to go further to celebrate the arrival of Baldur’s Gate 3 on PS5: he told us about it with an exclusive animated short.

The short, made in collaboration with the famous YouTube animation channel “Mashed“, known for his parodic videos dedicated to the world of videogames, recounts the meeting of the protagonists of the title with a mysterious “launch” portal.

The nice video, lasting just under 4 minutes, scored almost half a million views in less than 24 hours of its publication.

Baldur’s Gate 3 unexpectedly proved to be anything but a “niche” title, but rather, it gained enormous acclaim and quickly gained great fame following its release, so much so that it is currently the game of 2023 with the highest Metacritic score absolutely.

The title, extremely rich in challenging gameplay elements, is inspired by the world of Dungeons & Dragons to tell a story full of intricate subplots: Baldur’s Gate 3 is a game that lovers of single player titles should not miss.