Michael Dousehead of publication at the studio that created Baldur’s Gate 3has expressed concern about the current pricing system in the industry. Taking the Ultimate Edition of Star Wars Outlaws Which includes the base game, pre-order incentives, early access, a Season Pass, two add-on packs, and a digital art book for $130 USD, Douse criticized what he sees as an artificial pricing strategy.

Here is the post:

I don’t love the artificiality of pricing structures post retail. Use the inflated base price to upsell a subscription, and use vague content promises to inflate ultimate editions to make the base price look better. It all seems a bit dangerous & disconnected from the community. pic.twitter.com/wPmwDM846z — Very AFK (@Cromwelp) August 26, 2024

I don’t like the artificiality of the pricing systems that are imposed after base games. Using an inflated base price to sell a subscription, and vague content promises to justify Ultimate Editions seems dangerous and disconnected from the community. I’m not against higher prices, but this arbitrary uniformity doesn’t make sense to me.

He also suggested that, given the rising development costs due to inflation, most games should be more expensive. Although he stressed that this should be based on quality and communication with players, rather than relying on promises of additional content. In fact, he mentioned the following: “Everyone is waiting for GTA 6 do it”.

Rockstar Games hasn’t mentioned how much its next game will cost yet, but if it’s priced above $70 USD and sells well, it’s quite possible that other high-profile companies will follow suit and change the common paradigm of high-calibre games. However, we’ll have to wait for more news.

Via: Twitter

Author’s note: This price increase is imminent, as production is increasingly for the studios. We will have to wait for this to happen, hopefully we will also earn more on the jobs to balance that out.