Baldur’s Gate 3 was certainly one of the biggest (albeit unexpected) successes of 2023: although, due to the staggered releases on different platforms, no accurate sales data is available, Hasbro declares that the title was significant in terms of the recent increase of digital sales.

As reported by TheGamerHasbro would have recently declared during one of its meetings with shareholders that the success of Baldur’s Gate 3 was decisive in40% increase of sales regarding digital services.

In addition to the Larian Studios title, the boost given by the new App would have been notable “Monopoly Go!”. It still remains to be seen which platform Baldur’s Gate 3 will have the greatest success on, given that the title was released on PC and PlayStation and is coming to Xbox.

Baldur’s Gate 3 could very well become the next GOTY according to the reviews available on the Metacritic site, where it competes with The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom to establish the highest ever score for 2023.

In short, a clash that sees two very different RPGs facing each other: who will come out on top? We’ll find out in December, when the prize will be awarded Game of the Year 2023.