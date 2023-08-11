Where you address the experience of Baldur’s Gate 3 in multiplayerthe suggestion of Swen Vincke, head of Larian Studios, is to ignore peers. How come? Because in this way we will avoid losing their stories.

Wrongly convinced that Baldur’s Gate 3 would not have exceeded 100,000 players on Steam, Vincke explained that it is a personal choice, but that in his opinion the companions should be “kept” for the single player or at most for a cooperative in two.

The narration of the game is in fact largely based on what these characters tell us as we explore the setting, but in a multiplayer context this aspect can easily get lost along the way, depriving us of an important component.