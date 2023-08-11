Where you address the experience of Baldur’s Gate 3 in multiplayerthe suggestion of Swen Vincke, head of Larian Studios, is to ignore peers. How come? Because in this way we will avoid losing their stories.
Wrongly convinced that Baldur’s Gate 3 would not have exceeded 100,000 players on Steam, Vincke explained that it is a personal choice, but that in his opinion the companions should be “kept” for the single player or at most for a cooperative in two.
The narration of the game is in fact largely based on what these characters tell us as we explore the setting, but in a multiplayer context this aspect can easily get lost along the way, depriving us of an important component.
Alone or in company?
According to Vincke’s words, the Baldur’s Gate 3 experience presents itself in a very different way depending on whether you approach it alone or in company, just like in a pen and paper role-playing game.
“If you play multiplayer, focus on your party and enjoy it to the fullest,” said the CEO of Larian Studios. “You can have any number of companions in the camp, but it won’t be the same: it will work much better in single player.”
Have you read our article with first impressions of Baldur’s Gate 3?
#Baldurs #Gate #ignore #companions #multiplayer #suggests #Swen #Vincke
Leave a Reply