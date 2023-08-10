Today the world of gaming in pc It coincides that a spectacular game has been released, Baldur’s Gate 3which has been launched on platforms such as Steam and for many it has been one of the biggest surprises in the world of dungeon exploration and RPG, that same thing has been reflected on platforms like Metacritic.

Currently within this page that brings together the ratings of various media, the title has collected an average of 97, which makes it the best rated title of 2023, it has even surpassed The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom which has a 96. Of course, there are some issues that have to be considered before considering these scores as verdicts.

And it is that it must be made clear that some of the reviews are anticipated, since the launch on consoles that will take place from September 6 is missing, to this is added that some critics are still exploring, so they have not launched its corresponding text. So, the numbers may change slightly in the following days, either to go up or down.

For its part, the reception of the followers has been positive, since it is a style experience Dungeons and Dragons which has a lot of attention to detail, be it creating the character, going through quests, and casting attacks or spells. That means, the review numbers are likely to stay the same, after all it’s a game that oozes quality.

Remember that you can already try it in pc.

Via: gamerant

Editor’s note: It is possible that until the day it is released on PS5 we will have modification of the ratings. For its part, reviews by critics on PC itself are still lacking.