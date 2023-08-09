In the end he really succeeded: Baldur’s Gate 3 he officially batted The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdombecoming with its 97/100 the game with the highest grade point average of 2023 on Metacritic.
It’s only been a few hours since we talked about how Baldur’s Gate 3 could surpass Tears of the Kingdom, and apparently the extraordinary title of Larian Studios he was able to complete even this difficult challenge.
A monstrous progression
Contributing to the current results of Baldur’s Gate 3 was undoubtedly also the great enthusiasm surrounding the game since its launch, which took place at the end of an early access period that alone earned the development team over 2.5 million copies sold on Steam.
Then came the records on the Valve platform, with a peak of more than 800,000 contemporary players and very different estimates as regards the salespending an official announcement from Larian Studios.
