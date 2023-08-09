In the end he really succeeded: Baldur’s Gate 3 he officially batted The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdombecoming with its 97/100 the game with the highest grade point average of 2023 on Metacritic.

It’s only been a few hours since we talked about how Baldur’s Gate 3 could surpass Tears of the Kingdom, and apparently the extraordinary title of Larian Studios he was able to complete even this difficult challenge.